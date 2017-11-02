Man shot at during road rage incident on I-77

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred along I-77 northbound Tuesday night, less than 12 hours after a similar incident occurred along I-85 in Belmont.

The victim, Joey, who asked for his last name to be withheld out of concern for his safety, said he was driving on I-77 near Remount Road when he happened to merge into the far right lane at the same time as another driver behind him.

"He thought I was cutting him off and started tailgating me real bad," Joey said.

He said the driver then pulled up beside him and made eye contact with him.

"I just see a flash in his hands," Joey said.

He said the driver fired a gun at his vehicle. The bullet traveled cleanly through his hood and just missed his engine.

"I'm still kind of in shock about the whole thing that it happened," Joey said.

Joey said the shooter was driving in a dark-colored sedan with South Carolina plates that included the letters "LYX".

RELATED: Father, infant daughter shot at in car on I-85

The incident happened hours after Belmont Police said a driver fired his gun at a father and his infant daughter along I-85 northbound near Exit 26 for downtown Belmont.

"He came flying up beside me, pointing a gun," the father can be heard in a 911 call. "I was trying to tell him I have a baby in the car, and he shot through my window, almost hit me!"



Investigators told NBC Charlotte that the suspect car was found in South Carolina on Wednesday.

CMPD said it's still actively investigating the I-77 shooting, and detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

