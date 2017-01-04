Suspect Shot by Man He was Trying to Rob, Deputies Say

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have charged a man who was shot during a Craigslist deal with armed robbery.

Marcus Eugene Shumaker, 18, is currently still at the hospital, where he's receiving treatment for his gunshot wound. When he's released, however, he'll be charged with attempted armed robber and two counts of kidnapping.

Officers say around 11 a.m. Monday, they were called to a home on Southport Drive where they found Shumaker with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to investigators, Shumaker lured two victims to that home with an ad on Craigslist to rob them. Officers say Shumaker asked for a motorcycle, said he was willing to pay money for it.

When they arrived, investigators say Shumaker asked to see their money, then physically attacked one of the victims, pulling out a gun during the assault. The victim, however, was able to reach his own handgun and fired several shots at Shumaker.