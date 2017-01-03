Man Shot Into Home Before Killing Ex-Girlfriend, 2 Kids

Jorge Luis Chavez (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a man shot his way into his ex-girlfriend's home before killing her and their two children on New Year's Day.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon released new information late Tuesday afternoon in the murder-suicide that left four dead Sunday night.

Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a home on Old Barnwell Road around 8 p.m. on January 1: 26-year-old Mariassa Hope Reynoso , 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, and their two children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez.

"Based on our investigation, Jorge Luis Chavez shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Mariassa Reynoso, and their two children, Elijah and Ezra, with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun before taking his life with the same gun."

Reynoso had a third child who was not at the home at the time of the killings.

Koon said the weapon used in the killings had been stolen out of the town of Clinton a few years ago. They don't know how Chavez got the gun.

"Chavez tried to enter the home Sunday night through a window and eventually shot his way into a back door as Mariassa called 9-1-1 to report a burglary in process. Deputies arrived at the incident within one minute and immediately began to pursue leads."

Koon said the investigation is ongoing. "We continue to provide support and assistance to the victims' families as they mourn in the days and weeks ahead."

Earlier in the day, officers released incident reports which showed they'd been called to the home in November and December. In the November incident, Reynoso told officers that her ex-boyfriend was suicidal, according to the paperwork. A few weeks later, a report said he came to the home unannounced and knocked on her window in an effort to get her to come outside. He left when she called 9-1-1.

