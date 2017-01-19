Man Shot on North Main Street in Columbia

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man in north Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Columbia police say the crime took place in the 5800 block of North Main Street. The victim suffered an injury to his upper body and was taken to the hospital for treatment Officers say he was alert and conscious when paramedics took him away.

Officers canvassed the area looking for information from nearby residents.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC.

