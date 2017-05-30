Man Shot Trying to Break Into Family Member's House, Deputies Say

Tommy Lee Hively (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say a man was shot while trying to break into his family member's house.

Officers say Tommy Lee Hively, 34, was wounded when he tried to enter the relatives house in Pelion Tuesday morning. Deputies did not say the relationship between Hively and the person who shot him.

Hively had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was then taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington deputies and Pelion police continue to investigate the incident.

