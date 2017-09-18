Lexington Man Talked About Students Being Put in Body Bags, Police Say

Christopher Glen Raines (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington man is being accused of making verbal and social media threats of violence to students at River Bluff High School

Christopher Glen Raines, 42, of Lexington, South Carolina has been arrested by the Lexington Police Department and charged with unlawful communication.

Officers say Raines made threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter pages, and created several videos on his YouTube page between August and September. Law enforcement and Lexington School District One says Raines has had a problem with the school for years.

During these postings, police say he made verbal and written threats of violence.

Officers say during videos which were posted to YouTube, Raines videotaped himself in his yard with a bow and arrow using explosive arrowheads which are designed to use .357 or .38 Special ammunition. At one point during the videos, investigators say Raines made reference to students being put into body bags.

According to police, the threats continued on Sunday, September 17, 2017, when he stated “This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property.” on both his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Lexington School District One released the following statement:

"The district fully supports the Lexington Police Department’s action. Over the last year, Raines has repeatedly threatened and harassed River Bluff High School students and staff, board members and district officials on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube), through telephone calls, emails and other means.

"In fact, the district put Raines on a district-wide No Trespass Notice in September of 2016. The No Trespass Notice notified him that he could not be on any Lexington School District One property for any purpose including extracurricular activities such as athletic events or other student performance after threatening comments made toward students.

"Raines, however, continued threatening the district, its students and staff through social media, through personal gestures toward students, etc.

"Dr. Greg Little, Lexington District One superintendent, reiterated, “The district’s number one priority as a school district is the safety and security of every child who walks through our doors. When parents send their children to our schools they entrust those children to our care. We believe Mr. Raines’ conduct over the last year has comprised our students’ safety and well-being.”

He was taken into custody Monday. He'll have a bond hearing Tuesday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV