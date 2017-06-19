Man Tried to Headbutt SC Officer, Police Say

Steven Jordan Jr. (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Springdale, SC (WLTX) - Springdale police have arrested a drug suspect who they say tried to head-butt one of their officers.

Officers say on Sunday, one of their officers pulled over a vehicle along Platt Springs Road for a tag violation. Police say the driver, 39-year-old Steven Jordan Jr., didn't have a valid driver's license, because his license had been suspended. He also had previously been arrested for driving under suspension, and was arrested.

When the officer checked the vehicle, police say he found two grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. A passenger in the car, 44-year-old Johnny Hutto Jr., was also arrested because of the paraphernalia.

Once at the jail, police say Jordan attempted to headbutt the officer. He's now been charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWID) Methamphetamine, PWID Proximity to a School, Assault & Battery 3rd, Driving Under Suspension 2nd, Habitual Offender, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and other traffic charges.

