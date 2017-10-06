Man Tried to Lure 11-year-old Girl Into Car, Police Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for the man who they say tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a car.

The incident happened on Germany Street this week as the girl was walking to school. According to officers, the man yelled at the girl to get inside his vehicle, but she ran away.

She was not harmed. She then told relatives about what happened.

Officers say there's no indication that the man physically tried to get the child into the car.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the car they believe is involved in the incident, which they say is a possibly newer model silver Kia Forte.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

