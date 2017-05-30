Man trying to sell Xbox 1S leads to robbery arrest

Tajohn Ferguson is charged with robbery (1 st degree), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $5,000 bond and will be in court on June 7.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A man was robbed at 28th and Broadway after police say he met up with another man to sell his Xbox 1S.

The police said the victim was selling his Xbox 1S on Facebook and had agreed to meet the man to complete the transaction.

According to the police report, 23-year-old Tajohn Ferguson gave the victim three $100 bills and it was at about this time Ferguson walked up behind the victim. The victim said he then noticed the bills were counterfeit and tried to confront Ferguson. Ferguson was walking away and lifted up his shirt revealing a firearm and stated, “best to just chalk this up as a loss,” according to the police report.

The victim got into his car and Ferguson told the victim to give him his car keys, wallet, and phone, the police report states. That is when the victim drove away before any of his property was taken.

The victim later saw on Facebook, Ferguson was trying to sell the Xbox 1S and was using the same picture the victim had used.

An officer set up a meeting with Ferguson and then took him into custody, according to the police report. At the time of the arrest, Ferguson was in possession of a baggie of weed, a pipe, and a grinder.

The robbery victim was able to positively identify Ferguson.

Ferguson is charged with robbery (1st degree), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $5,000 bond and will be in court on June 7.

