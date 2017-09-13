Man Wanted for Armed Robbery of Circle K, Police Say

(Photo: West Columbia Police Derpartment)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of robbing a Circle K, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

Police say the armed robbery of a Circle K, located at 2308 Augusta Road, happened at approximately 11 p.m. on September 12. According to police, the man entered the store wearing a black Gamecock hat, a white t-shirt with a black shirt around his shoulder, black pants with an Air Jordan logo on the left thigh and white and red Nike shoes.

Police say the man pointed a black handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register. He took approximately $100.00 in cash, and then fled on foot toward Leaphart Road, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who knows him or has information about his location or the crime to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

