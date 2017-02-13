Man Wanted for Shooting that Happened After Funeral

Quenterio Jamal Wilson (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man who they say shot a man following a funeral.

Officers have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Quenterio Jamal Wilson .

Around 7:15 p.m., officers say they got a call of a shooting on Dixon Road near Elgin. A large group of people were there who'd earlier gone to a funeral service for a woman who recently died in a car accident.

Witnesses told officers that two men had got into a fight, and during the argument one of the men had been shot in the shoulder and neck. The victim told officers he'd been shot by Wilson.

Wilson, according to officers, had already left the scene by that point.

Deputies consider Wilson armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

