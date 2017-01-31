WLTX
Man Wears Surgical Mask to Rob Pharmacy of Oxycodone Pills

Officers say the suspect seen in this video stole oxycodone pills.

wltx 2:38 PM. EST January 31, 2017

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole pills from a local pharmacy.

Officers say around 1 p.m. on January 24, the man walked into the Rite Aid at 8921 Two Notch Road and presented a note that he had a gun and demanded oxycodone pills. After getting the drugs, he left the store.

The suspect wore a hat, a surgical mask, and black gloves during the crime. 

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

