Man Wears Surgical Mask to Rob Pharmacy of Oxycodone Pills

A surveillance photo of the suspect in a robbery at a Rite Aid store. (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole pills from a local pharmacy.

Officers say around 1 p.m. on January 24, the man walked into the Rite Aid at 8921 Two Notch Road and presented a note that he had a gun and demanded oxycodone pills. After getting the drugs, he left the store.

The suspect wore a hat, a surgical mask, and black gloves during the crime.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)