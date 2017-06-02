Man with toddler on motorcycle bonds out of jail

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Restaurant Report Card: Sure Fire Taco
-
1 Dead in Richland County Car Accident
-
SC Police Chief accused of break-in
-
Lexington Man Accused of Sexual Assault
-
Concern About Proposed Incinerator
-
Man Accused of Sexually Conversations with Minor
-
Reading Your Water Meter
-
Man Charged with Killing Brother, Setting Fire
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
Woman in Her 90s Mauled by Adopted Pit Bull
More Stories
-
Man Accused of Wearing Dress to Rob Bank IdentifiedJun. 2, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Woman Injured in Columbia Hit and Run; Car SoughtJun. 2, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Hot Weekend Weather on the WayJun. 2, 2017, 4:43 p.m.