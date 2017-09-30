WLTX
Close

Man, Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Columbia

wltx 1:35 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man and woman were are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at at a Columbia apartment complex Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at 1310 Oakcrest Drive.

Deputies say the two both had gunshots wounds to the upper body, and were unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. 

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting, and if it is indeed a murder-suicide.

Officers have not yet said what they believe led up to the shooting. 

 

 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories