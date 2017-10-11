Man Wounded by Drive-By Shooting in Richland County, Deputies Say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A drive-by shooting wounded a man in Northeast Columbia Tuesday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say a vehicle drove by the 500 block of Summit Terrace Court while firing multiple rounds just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
A man was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital, according to deputies.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC.
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
