Man Wounded by Drive-By Shooting in Richland County, Deputies Say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A drive-by shooting wounded a man in Northeast Columbia Tuesday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say a vehicle drove by the 500 block of Summit Terrace Court while firing multiple rounds just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A man was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital, according to deputies.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

