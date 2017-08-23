Manhunt Suspect Wanted on Charges Connected to Hotel Killing

Reginald Campbell (Photo: Richland County Detention Center/WLTX)

Sherman, TX (WLTX) - The suspect who triggered a manhunt in Richland County Wednesday afternoon is facing federal charges in connection with the killing of a hotel employee out in Texas.

Officers in Columbia spent most of Wednesday searching for 24-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Campbell in an area off Garners Ferry Road in Lower Richland County.

Sherman police say he's connected to the August 11 killing of Brandon Hubert, who worked at a Quality Suites in Sherman. Officers are not charging him with capital murder for that crime, however. Instead, he's facing federal counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

It's not clear what exact role investigators think he played in the crime, but federal agents came to Columbia in an effort to find him.

Two other suspects--24-year-old Nikeya Marquice Grant and 19-year-old Karalyn Marie Cross--are charged with capital murder in connection with the killing of the clerk there. Both are already in custody.

Richland County deputies say a member of law enforcement encountered Campbell around 2:30 in the afternoon. Campbell ran away from that officer, and they've been searching for him ever since.

While he's from Texas, deputies say he does have a connection to South Carolina, but did not get more specific.

People in Richland County who think they see Campbell are urged to call 9-1-1.

