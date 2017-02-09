HEADLINES
Updated 9:55 AM. EDT
- Grid
- List
- Nation-Now
Houston icon turned his furniture stores into sheltersHouston icon turned his furniture stores into shelters A furniture store owner in Houston has turned his stores into shelters to help evacuees.
- Nation-Now
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Bull Street Closed as Emergency Crews Respond to Cut Gas LineBull Street Closed as Emergency Crews Respond to Cut Gas Line Part of Bull Street is closed while the Columbia Fire Department responds to a cut gas line.
- Local
- 16 minutes ago
- News
Houston officials won't confirm officer drowningHouston officials won't confirm officer drowning
- News
- 39 minutes ago
- Nation
LIVE: Catastrophic Flooding in HoustonLIVE: Catastrophic Flooding in Houston News19 live breaking news coverage.
- Nation
- 2 hours ago
- Local
How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey SurvivorsHow You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors Many of our viewers have been asking how they can help, so we've compiled a list of some of the organizations that you can give to.
- Local
- 14 hours ago
- Local
Family, Co-workers Concerned About Missing ManFamily, Co-workers Concerned About Missing Man
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- Weather
Family of 6 Believed to Have Drowned Inside Van Trying to Escape Harvey FloodsFamily of 6 Believed to Have Drowned Inside Van Trying to Escape Harvey Floods The victims include four children (all 16 or younger) and their great-grandparents. The driver of the vehicle (also the children's great-uncle) managed to escape before the van went under water.
- Weather
- 13 hours ago
- Weather
LIVE BLOG: Turner says 'You cannot evacuate 6.5M people in 2 days'LIVE BLOG: Turner says 'You cannot evacuate 6.5M people in 2 days' Stay up to date with Hurricane Harvey throughout the storm.
- Weather
- 23 minutes ago
- News
Check on friends and family with Facebook's 'Safety Check' after Hurricane HarveyCheck on friends and family with Facebook's 'Safety Check' after Hurricane Harvey Facebook activated its 'safety check' feature in south central Texas after the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.
- News
- 3 days ago
- Nation
Joel Osteen Responds to Criticism; Lakewood Church Opens Doors to Harvey EvacueesJoel Osteen Responds to Criticism; Lakewood Church Opens Doors to Harvey Evacuees A Houston megachurch has opened its doors to to Harvey evacuees after facing criticism for not doing so.
- Nation
- 27 minutes ago
- News
Missing Cayce 16-year-old Found SafeMissing Cayce 16-year-old Found Safe
- News
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church face criticism for not serving as Harvey shelterJoel Osteen, Lakewood Church face criticism for not serving as Harvey shelter A Houston megachurch is facing criticism for not opening its doors to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
-
Nation
Joel Osteen Responds to Criticism; Lakewood Church Opens Doors to Harvey…
-
Nation-Now
How do fire ants form giant rafts to survive floods?
-
News
How to Avoid Disaster Relief Scams
-
Nation-Now
Houston icon turned his furniture stores into shelters
-
Nation-Now
Woman Allegedly Reports Bad Meth to Police
-
Nation
So Much Rain Fell in Houston, the Weather Service Had to Make New Map Colors
-
Nation
One of the Original 'Rosie the Riveter' World War II Heroes Dies at 93
-
Trending-Today
New Pic Shows Rescued Elderly Residents 'Safe, Warm & Dry!'
-
Trending-Today
Hurricane Harvey Book Club Formed on Facebook
-
Nation-Now
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter Pledges to Donate $10,000 to Houston for Every…
-
Nation
WATCH: Incredible Live Video Shows Flooding, Rescues in Houston Neighborhood
-
News
Sinkhole Opens Up Near Houston After Harvey Flooding
-
Local
SC Woman Stranded in Houston During Flooding
-
Nation-Now
Texas Governor Activates Entire State National Guard for Harvey Recovery
-
Nation-World
Harvey pounds Texas: What we know now
-
Nation-Now
Houston Police Chief: 2,000 People Rescued from Flood Waters
-
News
New Texas Law Means Harvey Victims Have Good Reason to File Claims by Friday
-
Nation-Now
Family of 6 Drowns Inside Van While Trying to Escape Harvey Floods
-
Nation-Now
Bushes: 'Our Hearts are in Houston'
-
Money
How Whole Foods' Lower Prices Will Affect You
-
'Trumping' Is The New Way To Shake Off Someone You're Not Into
-
Local
5 mins ago 1:51 p.m.
Bull Street Closed as Emergency Crews Respond to Cut Gas Line
-
Nation
15 mins ago 1:40 p.m.
Joel Osteen Responds to Criticism; Lakewood Church Opens Doors to Harvey…
-
News
28 mins ago 1:28 p.m.
Houston officials won't confirm officer drowning
-
WHAS Breaking news
-
Nation-Now
38 mins ago 1:18 p.m.
How do fire ants form giant rafts to survive floods?
-
Survey: The Phone is the Most Important Beach Item
-
-
Marriage May Prevent Heart Related Deaths
-
Study Finds 36% Of Women Need This One Thing To Orgasm
-
Crime
1 hour ago 12:50 p.m.
Manhunt Taking Place for Wanted Suspect in the Midlands
-
Weather
12 mins ago 1:44 p.m.
LIVE BLOG: Turner says 'You cannot evacuate 6.5M people in 2 days'
-
France Has A New 'First Dog'
-
Local
1 hour ago 12:38 p.m.
Two Years Later, Some Just Now Recovering from Texas Flood
-
Crime
2 hour ago 12:21 p.m.
Columbia Man Accused of Distributing Child Porn
-
WFAA breaking news
-
Local
2 hour ago 12:14 p.m.
South Carolina Sending Rescue Teams to Texas
-
SC Sending Rescue Teams to Texas
-
Domino's Partners with Ford For Driverless Pizza Delivery Test
-
Nation
3 hour ago 11:17 a.m.
LIVE: Catastrophic Flooding in Houston
-
News
3 hour ago 11:11 a.m.
How to Avoid Disaster Relief Scams
-
Ways to avoid disaster scams
-
Prosecco Lovers Beware Of This Danger
-
Columbia Knows How Long the Flood Recovery Will Take
-
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 9:55 a.m.
Houston icon turned his furniture stores into shelters
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters