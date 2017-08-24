Manhunt Update: Texas Suspect has Connection to Midlands

A booking photo fo Reginald Cambpell from 2011. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that the Texas suspect wanted in connection to a capital murder crime has an affiliation with Columbia.

Officials say that 24 year-old, Reginald Campbell, does have family here in Columbia but did not specify to what relationship he has with the individuals.

News 19 also obtained a criminal background check on Campbell from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division , which shows that Campbell had been arrested in Richland County before in 2011.

On Wednesday, a federal agent attempted to arrest Campbell, but Campbell ran away. That triggered a large-scale manhunt in an area off Garners Ferry Road in Columbia that included helicopters and K-9 units. Two elementary schools were placed on lockdown while the search took place.

Sherman, Texas police say he's connected to the August 11 killing of Brandon Hubert, who worked at a Quality Suites in that town. Two other suspects--24-year-old Nikeya Marquice Grant and 19-year-old Karalyn Marie Cross--are charged with capital murder in connection with the killing of the clerk there. Both are already in custody.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is continuing to search for the suspect. They have also contacted other agencies in and around the state so they will be on the lookout.

If anyone knows anything about this case, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV