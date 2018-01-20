Memorial Service Scheduled for Fallen York County Deputy

Det. Mike Doty / Photo: YCSO

York County, SC (WCNC) - A celebration of life has been announced for fallen York County Detective Mike Doty.

The funeral arrangements were announced Friday morning by the York County Sheriff’s Office. The service will be held at noon on Monday, January 22 at Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.

Following the service, Doty will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill.

Doty began working with the sheriff’s office in 2006 as an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. He also served as the coordinator for the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan Program.

Doty was shot early Tuesday, January 16, after deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Farrier Lane outside the city of York. Police said the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was assaulting a female at the home when they received the 911 call.

When deputies arrived at the home, McCall had left the home, sparking a manhunt. Police said McCall fired shots at authorities, striking a K9 officer. Shots were fired again around 3:30 a.m. Three York County deputies, including Doty, were shot at this time, as well as York Police officer Kyle Cummings.

Doty passed away Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Funeral officials said he is survived by his parents, James Robert "Bob" Doty Jr., and Katherine Queen, as well as two brothers and three sisters. He is also survived by his godson, Shane, and his goddaughter, Leyna.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the officers' medical bills and recovery.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night to pray for the four officers.

“A faith that’s not tested is not much of a faith at all,” the pastor of Bible Covenant Community Church said. “I would just encourage everybody out there to be praying. Prayer works.”

“Just shocked, shocked something like this could happen,” another local pastor, Ray Jones, said. “Just disbelief, that that kind of evil can exist. The fact is evil touches every aspect of every community no one's immune to it.”

On Thursday, local law enforcement gathered along I-77 as Doty's body was escorted back to South Carolina by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

