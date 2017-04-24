Men Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl

Channen Matthew McDowell (left), Belton Bernard Mitchell Jr.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have charged two men with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Channen Matthew McDowell and 30-year-old Belton Bernard Mitchell Jr.,. Each are facing a count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The men are accused of sexually assaulting while holding her against her will at a home Sunday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both are now being held at the Richland County jail.

If you’re a victim of a sexual assault, call the 24-hour, toll-free hotline in Columbia and Richland County: 803-771-7273.

Victims are strongly encouraged to report sexual assaults to their local law enforcement agency and by calling 9-1-1.

