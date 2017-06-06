Men Buy $7,000 of Liquor with Fake Cards

Colubmia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies need help locating three men wanted for fraud.

Back on April 11th, deputies say that the suspects used cloned credit cards to purchase about $7,000 worth of liquor and wine at Sam's Wine and Spirits, located at 452 Killian Road

They were last seen in a 90s model Mercury Grand Marquis. if you know who these men are, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

