Meth Found In Bag Of Trick-Or-Treat Candy

(Photo: Menominee Tribal Police)

KESHENA, WIS. (AP) - Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation found a packet of methamphetamine among her child's trick-or-treat Halloween candy.

The parent turned the small packet of crystal powder over to police early Monday and officers say it tested positive for meth. The child did not ingest the powder.

Police are urging parents to check their children's candy if they have been trick or treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee reservation.

Keshena is located an hour northwest of Green Bay.

© 2017 Associated Press