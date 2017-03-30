Midlands Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on Fire

Roy Billy Hulon (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are accusing a man of setting his girlfriend on fire, sending her to the hospital with severe burns on her body.

Roy Billy Hulton, 44, is charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, Hulton and the victim got into an argument. Officers say a short time later, he pointed a gun at her and a neighbor, and threatened to shoot them both.

A witness said she saw that the girlfriend had injuries to her mouth. She said at one point, Hulton put his hands over the victim's mouth to stop her from screaming.

Finally, investigators say Hulton doused his girlfriend with lighter fluid and lit her with a cigarette lighter. She suffered severe burns to her face, neck, torso, and hands.

Paradmedics took her to the Augusta Burn Center where she's receiving treatment. The victim was able to give a statement to law enforcement where she told them about what Hulton had done to her.

Hulton is now being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

