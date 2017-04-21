Stolen Backpack, Shoes Could Solve Harbison Area Killing

(Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a stolen hoodie, backpack, and a pair of shoes could help solve crime of a man who was shot to death and burned in the Harbison area.

Officers updated the investigation into 18-year-old Keon Malik Brantley's killing. His body was found in a wooded area on Columbiana Drive, near the Columbiana Mall, last Saturday.

Capt. Adam Myrick says surveillance footage shows Brantley leaving his home in the area shortly before 9 p.m. on that night. At the time, he was wearing the hoodie, shoes, a backpack, and was carrying a box with an AK-47 in it.

The rifle had been legally purchased last fall by Brantley, Myrick said.

An hour later, firefighters responded to a call of a man on fire, and found Brantley. The coroner later determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound; however, the rifle was not used to kill him.

Officers say someone also took his shoes, the hoodie, and the backpack, but left the AK-47. Officers have released pictures that are similar to the items that were stolen from his body. The shoes, Myrick said, are distinctive, and are size 8 Nike foamposits.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

PHOTOS: Surveillance images, photos of similar backpack, shoes

