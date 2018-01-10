Mom, Daughter Get $50,000 Bond in Disabled Son's Death

Candie Shearin, Tara Shearin (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A mother and daughter charged in the death of their disabled family member have had their bond set.

*Warning: the following article contains graphic descriptions of what was found by investigators, and may be disturbing*

Candie McKay Shearin, 45 andTara Nerys Shearin, 20, are charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death to a vulnerable adult.

They appeared in court Wednesday, where they were both given a $50,000 bond.

Deputies say 25-year-old Michael Anton Shearin--Candie's son and Tara's brother--was found unresponsive at a residence on State Pond Road on December 20. Shearin reportedly suffered from muscular dystrophy and required around-the-clock care.

“We were called in to investigate after he showed obvious signs of neglect that were ultimately determined to be the cause of his death,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Officers say he had multiple bed sores and was lying with maggots in a be that was stained with fecal matter. Deputies observed garbage clutter, and say there was a cockroach infestation in the house.

The arrest warrant states that the man tested positive for E. Coli and his cause of death was septis due to decuitus ulcer.

