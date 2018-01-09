Assisted Living Owner Charged after Elderly People Lived without Heat for Days, Police Say

Whitley Jade Gilbert, from Jefferson County, is charged with endangering elderly residents at a group home in Morristown after police discovered nine residents were living without heat for several days. (Photo: WBIR)

Hamblen County, TN (WBIR) - A Jefferson County woman has been charged with endangering elderly residents at group home in Morristown after police said they discovered nine residents were living without heat for several days.

Whitley Jade Gilbert, 26, faces nine counts of neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

10News obtained nine complaints, one for each of the elderly residents Gilbert is accused of endangering.

According to the complaints, Gilbert owns and operates the Southern Care Group Home in Morristown which serves as an assisted living facility for elderly people.

On Jan. 2, Morristown Police learned that the residents had been living in the home without heat for several days. The temperature outside that day was 20 degrees. Inside the home, it was just 50 degrees.

Gilbert appeared in court in Hamblen County Monday morning. She has been released from jail after posting a $315,000 bond.

