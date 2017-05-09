Bond Denied for Mother Accused of Killing Her Kids, Husband

Sharon Coleman (Photo: WLTX)

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - The woman accused of setting a fire that killed her two children and her husband has been denied bond.

Sharon Coleman appeared before a judge late Tuesday afternoon at the Fairfield County Jail. She's charged with three counts of murder and arson.

Coleman said almost nothing during the hearing, just answering the judge's questions with yes or no responses.

The fire killed 29-year-old Justin Wilson, 8-year-old Kenya Coleman, and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson. The three died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns, an autopsy determined.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 100 block of Robinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The county coroner says the 9-1-1 call made that morning came from Coleman. She was not home at the time of the incident, and all three victims are believed to have been sleeping when the fire started.

The investigation into the incident continues.

