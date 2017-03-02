Mother, Son Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Yvette Pratt (left), Carban Epps (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry mother and son face multiple charges after deputies say they led them on a high-speed chase.

According to officers, 37-year-old Yvette Michelle Pratt and Carban Kiaeem Epps, 17, had pulled up to a traffic safety checkpoint. When one of the officers looked inside the car, he reported seeing an open container of alcohol.

When he began reaching for the can, however, officers say the Pratt, who was driving the car, began backing up. She then drove away.

Deputies began chasing after the car, and during the pursuit, they say speeds reached up to 80 miles an hour.

Eventually, an off-duty deputy who was with his wife heard what was going on, and got a tire deflation device out of his own patrol car. When the chase got near his house, he put the device in the road, and Pratt drove over it, flattening the front tires of her car.

Overall, the chase lasted about 10 minutes.

When the officers searched the vehicle, they say they found two different types of pills that are controlled substances, according to officers. They also say Epps had two marijuana bags on him.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster also adds that not only did the off-duty deputy stop the chase, but the deputy and his wife also cleaned up the debris from the deployment of the devices.

“This was made possible because the deputy was willing to work off duty and because he had his vehicle with his equipment at his home,” said Foster. “This deputy, like so many of our deputies, are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done.”

Pratt is charged with Failure to Stop For a Law Enforcement Vehicle, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Assault and Battery 2nd Degree. She was released on a $9000 surety bond .

Epps is charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute. He was released on February 27 on a $5000 surety bond.

