'Multiple parties down' after shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

THORNTON - Police said multiple parties are down after a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton Wednesday evening, but have not offered more details.

A report of multiple shots fired came out just before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location, says Officer Avila with the Thornton Police Department.

Thornton Police tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated.

Aurora SWAT is assisting the investigation into the shooting, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted.

A professional photographer who happened to be at the Walmart shortly after the shooting reached out to 9NEWS and gave us permission to publish his photos. All images are courtesy Keal Vigil:

