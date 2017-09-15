Multiple People Shot in Columbia's Vista Overnight

(Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say multiple people were shot in Columbia's Vista overnight, and police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly says around 1 a.m., they got a call of shots fired near the intersection of Lady and Park Street.

Mulitple people were struck by gunfire. Injuries range from grazes to some who are critically injured. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance while others were transported by friends or family.

Kelly did not immediately have a number on the total victims. He says at this point, there's no motive in the crime.

Officer spent hours at the scene looking for evidence.

"We're going to canvass the area and look for any video that there may be," Kelly said.

He adds that since this is one of the top areas for people to be at night, the area was crowded with both people walking and cars driving through the area.

"Someone knows something," Kelly said. "This is the heart of the downtown area, and we're just appealing for our good citizens to come out if they know information please come out and let us know."

He says they're also hoping surveillance cameras may have picked up something. He said as soon as they get images of possible suspects or surveillance images, they're going to put that out into the public.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV