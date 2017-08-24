Myrtle Beach named 3rd most dangerous city in America

Picture courtesy Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - According to a new analytic report measuring crimes per capita, Myrtle Beach has been ranked the third 'Most Dangerous City' in the United States.

The report comes from a SafeWise study released Thursday that named 'The 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America'.

The top US cities in the US on the list that are considered dangerous based on publicly-available crime statistics from local areas and the FBI are:

Emeryville, California Tukwila, Washington Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Lumberton, North Carolina Branson, Missouri

The report mainly measures violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita and assigns a ranking based on those values.

% INLINE %

In addition to Myrtle Beach ranking third, Lumberton, North Carolina outside of Fayetteville was listed immediately after on the list at fourth.

Seperately, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, considered a different individual city, is ranked 23rd on the list.

You can view the entire list and full rankings here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM