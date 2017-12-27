NC Man Killed Over Stolen Boat That He Didn't Steal; Shop Owner Charged: Sheriff

Bladen County, NC (AP) - The owner of a North Carolina boat shop shot and killed a man he incorrectly thought stole a boat from him earlier this month, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office confirms.
Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker said 57-year-old Gore Marine owner David Gore confronted two men at an abandoned lumber mill in Kelly around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after getting information a $200,000 boat stolen on Dec. 17 from his Wilmington business might be there.
McVicker says Gore shot 34-year-old Allen Blanchard in the head and he died Monday. A second man was not hurt.
McVicker said in a statement that the men had no connection to the stolen boat.
Gore is charged with murder.
