NC Veteran Kills Service Dog While Soldier Films It, Say Police

(L) Jarren Heng, (R) Marinna Rollins Pics. WNCN (Photo: Custom)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.



Jail records show Marinna Rollins, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.



The Fayetteville Observer reports that Rollins and a soldier took the dog to a wooded area, where Rollins shot the dog at close range. The dog was buried in a shallow grave, according to warrants.



The newspaper reports the soldier, Jarren Heng, 25, was also arrested and charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy, an arrest warrant said. His bail was set at $5,000.



Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.



A sheriff's office spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.

The warrant said Heng is a soldier with the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bragg.

