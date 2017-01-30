Neighbors' Tip Help Deputies Avert Apartment Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Christian Greene is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and several other charges. (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) One man is behind bars after deputies say neighbors in a Kershaw County community informed them of a planned shooting.

26-year-old Christian Greene of Lugoff is charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a stolen weapon.

Deputies say On January 29 local residents of the Hallmark Apartments on Roy Truesdell Road told them that they overheard several people talk about shooting up an apartment. When deputies arrived to the area at 8:30 p.m., they questioned 8-10 males standing in the area. The men told deputies that they did not have any weapons.

After a pat down, deputies found a fully loaded .40 cal Ruger pistol on Greene. The gun had been reported stolen out of Lexington County. Greene told deputies that he bought the weapon from an unknown person in Columbia and did not know it was stolen.

Greene is a documented gang member by the department and has been previously arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, strong armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, assault with a concealed weapon, burglary, trespassing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.

"Were any of these men actually going to shoot up someone's apartment," asked Sheriff Matthews. "We don't really know, but whether or not Greene was going to, he won't now. Thankfully a concerned citizen tipped us off and we were able to remove an armed gang member from our county, at least for the time being."

Greene was arrested and is held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

(© 2017 WLTX)