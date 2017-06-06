New charges for SC man who prosecutors say sought to join IS

Zakaryia Abdin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking more charges against the South Carolina man accused of plotting to fight for the Islamic State.

News outlets quote federal prosecutors as saying at a Tuesday hearing that they're still working to determine how evidence will be used against 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin.

Abdin was arrested at Charleston's airport in March as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say he told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn't get out of the country.

Abdin is jailed on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Jury selection is scheduled for July 11. His attorney had no comment after the hearing.

