New Series: Watch 48 HOURS: NCIS on WLTX

Watch the series premiere of 48 HOURS: NCIS at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 on WLTX. (Photo: CBS)

It’s an in-depth review of the murder cases that have haunted investigators.

CBS News is launching 48 HOURS: NCIS. It’s a new six-part series that will give you access to some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The new show airs on Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 p.m., right here on WLTX.

Investigators will reveal step-by-step, how they track killers, crack fraud cases, and how they hunt terrorists using street smarts and technology.

The new series is narrated by Rocky Carroll, star of CBS’ NCIS. The new series will explore the kinds of difficult cases that inspired CBS Entertainment’s primetime series NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

The United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service has just celebrated its 50th anniversary and is responsible for investigating felony crimes, preventing terrorism and protecting secrets for the Marine Corps and the Navy. The agency operates from more than 140 locations around the world and aboard every aircraft carrier and big-deck amphibious assault ship at sea, according to the agency. “We take care of each other,” said a longtime NCIS agent.





“For the first time, viewers will get to know these agents, who sometimes chase clues for a decade or more seeking justice. These are the cases they can’t forget,” said Susan Zirinsky, senior executive producer. “For them, the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

