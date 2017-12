(Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry County man has been arrested after reportedly holding his ex-girlfriend against her will and vandalizing her home, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Joshua Dale Cassada, 40, of Pomaria, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and vandalism.

Police say they dispatched Saturday morning to a residence at Cedarcrest Mobile Home Park on Railroad Avenue in Lexington for a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers say a woman told them that her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Joshua Cassada, had broken into her home and would not let her leave.Cassada reportedly fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Investigators say the woman told them Cassada had a handgun during the incident and she feared for her safety. The victim told officers that Cassada was enraged with her throughout the evening and into Sunday morning and he vandalized her home, according to police. Officers say the victim also reported Cassada dumped used kitty litter over her head.

Investigators say the found extensive damage at the home, including a broken window from a television reportedly being thrown against the wall, a Christmas tree knocked over, a broken kitchen table and chairs, and household items scattered throughout the home.

After and extensive search, police say the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Cassada without incident at a relative's home in Newberry Saturday evening.

Cassada remains at the Lexington County Detention Center after bond was denied for him Sunday morning.

