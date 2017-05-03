Man Charged with Killing Woman in Domestic Dispute

Clifton Boozer (Photo: Newberry County Jail)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry man has been charged with murder after a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Prosperity.

Prosperity police say Clifton Boozer, 40, of Newberry was arrested in the death of 35-year-old Clatie Dean Stribble.

Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield says his officers responded to a killing at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning on Conifer Drive.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

SLED is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing, according to police.

