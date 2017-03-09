Newberry Man was Found Shot to Death

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry man found dead Wednesday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Newberry County Coroner's Office.
Clinton Farrell Stephens, 48, of Newberry was found inside a vehicle at Newberry Green Apartments on Monroe Street shortly after 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to investigators.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
If you have any information that would help with this case, please contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
