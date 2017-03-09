WLTX
Newberry Man was Found Shot to Death

Beth Baldauf , wltx 3:55 PM. EST March 09, 2017

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -  A Newberry man found dead Wednesday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Newberry County Coroner's Office.

Clinton Farrell Stephens, 48, of Newberry was found inside a vehicle at Newberry Green Apartments on Monroe Street shortly after 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information that would help with this case, please contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

