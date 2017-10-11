NY Murder Suspect Arrested in Kershaw County

(Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A man wanted for murder in New York was arrested Wednesday morning in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Pitts, 26, of New York, was arrested by Kershaw County deputies, NYPD detectives and U.S. Marshals around 8 a.m. in Camden on charges stemming from an October 2015 murder in Bronx County, New York, according to authorities.

Nearly two years after a Bronx County, NY, murder, officials say DNA found under the fingernails of the murder victim was finally matched to the Pitts. Officials say Pitts fled to South Carolina upon learning he was wanted in the murder.

Deputies say a dogged, cooperative investigation by NYPD, U.S. Marshals and Kershaw County deputies finally led authorities to a residence on Douglas Street in Camden, where Pitts was arrested without incident.

“A tremendous amount of effort went into tracking down Pitts after he was positively identified as the suspect in a murder in New York,” says Kershaw County sheriff Jim Matthews.

Deputies say Pitts was questioned by them and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he is being held. NYPD detectives will transport Pitts back to New York to face the homicide charges on Wednesday, October 12.

