Officer Involved Shooting in Newberry County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Faith Leads Cashier to Help Family
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Armed Suspect Shot by Deputies After Standoff
-
Passenger in Truck Killed by Deer
-
2 Inmates Attacked Employees at Prison
-
Man Wanted for Questioning in Fatal Shooting
-
Powerball Feb 18, 2017
-
HS Hoops: Saturday Night High School Basketball Playoff Recap
-
UPDATE: Walmart Says Refund Check is Legit
-
Worker Suspended Trying To Stay Safe
More Stories
-
School Bus Driver Arrested for DUIFeb 20, 2017, 12:20 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day in the MidlandsFeb 20, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Cashier Says God Told Her to Help Pay for Family's GroceriesFeb 19, 2017, 11:31 p.m.