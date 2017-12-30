Officers Investigating Robbery at Downtown Gas Station

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station and market in downtown Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department sent a tweet saying the Exxon Express Market at 1027 Elmwood Avenue was the site of an armed robbery around 11 pm Saturday night.
The tweet added that investigators were working to gather more information and a description of two suspects.
