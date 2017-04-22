WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- A standoff is taking place after a man fired several shots inside a home in West Columbia Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers from the West Columbia Police Department say they responded at 9:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Center Street regarding a domestic dispute. We are told that the person is not cooperating with officers. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

They say SLED is also responding to the incident.

