One Dead After Overnight Shooting in Cheraw

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHERAW, S.C. -- Cheraw Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting that took place at a convenience store on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at 900 Market Street and found the victim Michael Lavon Powe, 32, with mulitiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to McLeod Health Cheraw where he later died.

Upon investigation, officers located video surveillance of the shooting and spoke with several witnesses. Based on the information a warrant was issued for Shavelle McDonald, 24, of Cheraw.

McDonald later turned himself into the Cheraw Police Department. He has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

© 2017 WCNC.COM