Deadly Shooting Kills One in Aiken County

THINKSTOCK

AIKEN COUNTY (WLTX) - One man is dead following a deadly shooting in Aiken County Saturday evening, according to Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton.

Makenzie L. Williamson, 35, of Ward, was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 11:57 pm Saturday, according to Carlton. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Newberry, says Carlton.

The Aiken Department Public Safety says officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in front of an apartment at Pace’s Run Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, officers say they found Williamson, unconscious and lying on his back. Officers say they rendered medical assistance to Williamson, who was then transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died.

Officers, assisted by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team, searched the area, but did not locate any suspects, say police. Investigators say they believe the suspect(s) fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Billy Royster at 803-642-7685 or Detective Jason Griffin at 803-642-7678. You may also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

