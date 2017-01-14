Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- One person is in the hospital after being shot at a nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at Club Wet located at 3717 Pine Belt Road, just off of Two Notch Rd. The victim was shot in the lower body and has non-life threatening injuries. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

