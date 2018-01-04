Operation Cash Cab: 'Unprecedented' Amount of Heroin, Drugs Seized in NC

Photo: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO - 10 people have been arrested after an 'unprecedented amount' of heroin was seized along with other drugs and contraband in a drug trafficking bust in the Triad.

A press conference Wednesday morning revealed details on the multi-agency drug investigation, which the SBI called “operation cash cab” because some of the narcotics were being transported in cabs.

Law enforcement seized the following:

8 kilos of cocaine

11 kilos of heroin

50 pounds of marijuana

$171,000

Six guns

A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

A 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith

Multiple pieces of jewelry appraised at $426,000

"This six-month investigation disrupted and dismantled major drug trafficking organizations," said Scott Williams. "The operation demonstrated extraordinary cooperation among law enforcement agencies which led to an unprecedented amount of heroin seized for the areas involved."

arrests in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and Lexington.

The SBI said Jaquate Simpson, 33, was the leader of the operation.

Jaquate Simpson, 33.

Multiple search warrants were executed overnight on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and Lexington.

The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department, Winston-Salem Police Department, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Bureau of Investigation were all involved in the operation.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott, Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, High Point Police Chief Ken Shultz, Davidson County Sheriff David Grice, Thomasville Police Chief Darren Smith and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson were all at the news conference.

