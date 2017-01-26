Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg County deputy is facing charges after agents say he punched a handcuffed inmate who'd just spit in his face.
Jason Kip Nelson, 35, is charged with assault and battery third degree.
A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent says back on October 19 of last year, officers from several agencies arrested Nelson, who was wanted on several warrants, at a location on St. Matthews Road.
Givens was placed in handcuffs, but after being restrained, the warrant says he spit in Nelson's face. Nelson was removed from the area; however, the warrant states he came back a short time later and hit Gives in the face.
Givens had injuries to his face and mouth.
Orangeburg County deputies took him into custody later.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs