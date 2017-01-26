Jason Nelson (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg County deputy is facing charges after agents say he punched a handcuffed inmate who'd just spit in his face.

Jason Kip Nelson, 35, is charged with assault and battery third degree.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent says back on October 19 of last year, officers from several agencies arrested Nelson, who was wanted on several warrants, at a location on St. Matthews Road.

Givens was placed in handcuffs, but after being restrained, the warrant says he spit in Nelson's face. Nelson was removed from the area; however, the warrant states he came back a short time later and hit Gives in the face.

Givens had injuries to his face and mouth.

Orangeburg County deputies took him into custody later.

