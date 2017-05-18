Man Cut 61-Year-Old's Throat, Demanded Food, Deputies Say

Terry Hewitt (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

An Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he cut a 61-year-old man's throat during a home burglary.

Terry Hewitt, 31, of Orangeburg is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Orangeburg County deputies say Hewitt knocked the victim to the floor after kicking open his door and demanding food just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. When the man attempted to get up from the floor, deputies say Hewitt, who the victim recognized as a man named TJ, swung at him. After discovering blood coming from his neck and seeing a sharp object in Hewitt's hands, the man realized he had been cut, according to investigators. Hewitt left the man lying on the floor bleeding, according to an arrest warrant.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said they found Hewitt Wednesday with the help of the US Marshals, after a tip led investigators to a work site near Columbia. They say Hewitt ran as the Orangeburg deputies and U.S. Marshals closed in, leading authorities on a brief chase.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date, due to the potential for a life in prison sentence with the first-degree burglary charge, according to deputies.

“This man was taken off the streets through our cooperative effort with the US Marshals,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “We’ve worked closely with them in the past and this time was no exception in our taking a dangerous individual off the streets.”

