Pair Wanted for 'Shoplifting' $5,300 Diamond Ring, Deputies Say

wltx 3:44 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate two people suspected of shoplifting a diamond ring valued at approximately $5,300.

On August 23, deputies say the pictured suspects entered a Kay Jewelers store at 481 Town Center Place and asked to see a diamond ring. The suspects then fled with the ring, which is valued at approximately $5,300, according to deputies. 

Deputies are asking anyone with information on who or where the suspects are  to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Tipsters may be eligible to receive up to a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

