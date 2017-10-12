Pair Wanted for 'Shoplifting' $5,300 Diamond Ring, Deputies Say

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Office/Surveillance Video)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate two people suspected of shoplifting a diamond ring valued at approximately $5,300.

On August 23, deputies say the pictured suspects entered a Kay Jewelers store at 481 Town Center Place and asked to see a diamond ring. The suspects then fled with the ring, which is valued at approximately $5,300, according to deputies.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on who or where the suspects are to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Tipsters may be eligible to receive up to a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

